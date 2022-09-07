MANUU honors 5 Hyderabadis as ‘Sitara-e-Urdu’

Hyderabad: Urdu lovers still exist and MANUU will bring them to its platform to honour them, said Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) while honoring five eminent personalities from Hyderabad as 'Sitara-e-Urdu" (Doyens of Urdu). The university presented Lakshmi Devi Raj, Dr Syed Jafar Amir Rizvi, Shahid Husain Zuberi, Dr Oudesh Rani Bawa and Mazhar uz Zaman Khan with a shawl, memento and flower pot for their contribution towards Urdu language, literature and culture.

The 'Sitara-e-Urdu' programme was organised by Centre for Urdu Culture Studies, MANUU on the occasion of Teacher's Day at CPDUMT auditorium.

The Vice-Chancellor assured that this caravan of Urdu will continue. He urged retired teachers of MANUU to be always in touch with the University.

Lakshmi Devi Raj in her address considered Urdu as a sweet, beautiful and sacred language, and encouraged young generation to learn Urdu. Dr Syed Jafar Amir Rizvi wondered why there was no noble prize for Urdu language. Mazhar uz Zaman Khan and Shahid Husain Zuberi thanked MANUU for recognising their services to Urdu. Dr Oudesh Rani Bawa also highlighted teaching Urdu at school level.

Prof Shugufta Shaheen, Chairperson, Sitara-e-Urdu committee & Head, Department of English delivered the welcome address. Dr Bi Bi Raza Khatoon, Assistant Professor, Department of Urdu gave brief introduction of recipients of 'Sitara-e-Urdu' honour. Dr Ahmad Khan, Director, CUCS & Convenor programme proposed vote of thanks.