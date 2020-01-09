Mentoring underprivileged students to become entrepreneurs

In this competitive world, students lack motivation, which is very important for people to achieve something. This is where the startup 'Wission Talks' comes in. 'Nenu Local' a startup incubator and accelerator for students in entrepreneurship, founded by Prudhvi Tammana and Abhinaya Bharadwaj as co-founder, is providing a wide range of incubation projects. Both are trying to give student entrepreneurs a platform.



The Wission Talks are mentoring sessions conducted where successful entrepreneurs talk about their experiences and motivate students to become successful entrepreneurs. Their mission is to bridge the gap between enthusiastic people and startup-culture. It motivates and guides student entrepreneurs and turns them towards the right path to entrepreneurship.

"There are many startups who fails due to lack of information, but we believe there is no success without failure", says Prudhvi. So far the startup has conducted 20 editions of The Wission Talks across the country, and also the startup is trying to connect with the State government to help local students. They organised Talks in two cities, Delhi and Kolkata and connected with people in Bangladesh and Ireland.

"People who come from economically backward classes struggle without assistance and mentorship. So we help them to go about things and achieve their dreams," says Abhinaya. "They helped me during initial days and I own a startup named Kickstatx" shares Sunith Pal, a student. Some of the prominent speakers have been, Anil Kumar Reddy, founder of Donatekart, Vamsi Seemakurti, founder of Lensfit and Sriram Suravarapu, the founder of Isthriwala.

Their other programmes include Coffee with CEO – a freewheeling chat with CEOs; Entrepreneurial Programme - a set of webinars, seminars conducted for entrepreneurial development and Entrepreneur Now magazine – their very own newsletter. The long-term vision of this organisation is to make future entrepreneurs by transforming the job seekers to the job givers by creating an awareness of the culture of innovations and entrepreneurship in technology, science, and engineering from grass root level innovation.