My dream is to complete all seven summits

Telangana's pride and ace mountaineer Anvitha Reddy Padamati, who recently scaled the Mount Everest, was given a reception on her return to Hyderabad by her fans and the management of Anvita Group, the sponsors of her Everest expedition, at the RGIA Airport, on Tuesday. Anvitha Reddy was felicitated at a glittering ceremony by Atchuta Rao Bopanna, Managing Director, Anvitha group and Shekhar Babu Bachinepally, her coach, on her humongous accomplishment of reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

Anvitha Reddy set out from Hyderabad to climb Mount Everest in the first week of April. On reaching Nepal she completed the formalities and began her climb from the Southern side of Mount Everest located in Nepal. After a 9 day trek she reached Mach base camp located at an altitude of 5300 on the 17th April 2022.

In the subsequent weeks she completed Rotations up the mountain, to acclimatise to the low oxygen levels and reached an altitude of 7,100 mtr. She started for the Mount Everest summit from the base camp on May 12th 2022. After going through four camps at different altitudes, she along with her Sherpa guide started from Camp-4 on May 15th 2022 night. She had her dream come true by reaching the Mt Everest summit (8848.86mtr) on May 16th 2022 at 9.30 am.

"I want to request all the parents to introduce adventures to the kids; it will improve their confidence level. I want every kid to be strong and confident," said Anvitha

"I turned ecstatic on reaching the top of the world; a moment I aspired for the last eight years had come true. It was this moment which kept me going despite enormous challenges including convincing my parents who were averse to the adventure sport, financial limitations and more," she adds

I was educated about the Everest trekking by my coach Shekar sir even before I set out for that. That made me aware of how to go about while trekking on Everest, how to cope with different situations we encounter and how I should be mentally strong to reach the summit. Khumbu Icefall is the toughest and the most dangerous stretch of the trek, but I was prepared to trek through it safely and courageously. My trek in -40 degrees weather conditions on Mt Elbrus gave me the confidence to trek on Everest. On May 16th at 9.30 am I reached the summit, it was the most memorable day of my life.

President of Russian Mountaineering Federation Abdulkhalim Elmezov complimented her for being the first Indian to climb Mt Elbrus in winter.