Nasr School hosts farewell for ISC batch

Hyderabad: Nasr School hosted a farewell ceremony for the outgoing students of Classes X and XII of the ISC Batch of 2025–2026, celebrating the completion of an important chapter in their academic journey. The evening was a graceful blend of tradition, talent, emotion, and togetherness, reflecting the core values of the institution.

The programme began with a vibrant welcome that set an upbeat tone for the celebrations. One of the most awaited highlights was the Ramp Walk, where students from both classes took to the stage with remarkable confidence and elegance. Showcasing individuality, charm, and poise, the participants impressed the audience as the event progressed through multiple rounds. The final round featured a Question-and-Answer segment, testing the finalists’ clarity of thought, articulation, and presence of mind.

The event was judged by distinguished guests from the creative field. Lucky Lakshmi Naidu—model, actress, journalist, and NCC achiever—and Madhuri Atluri, renowned designer and Mrs. Hyderabad 2019, brought valuable insights and inspiration through their experience and achievements. As a gesture of appreciation and sustainability, the guests were welcomed with saplings.

The cultural segment added colour and energy to the evening, with captivating dance performances and melodious songs presented by students of Classes IX and XI. A soulful trumpet performance and an energetic flash mob further elevated the atmosphere, followed by a lively DJ session that allowed students to celebrate and create lasting memories.

The declaration of titles, recognising students for their confidence, stage presence, and unique personalities.

Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed announced the winners and addressed the gathering, extending his blessings and best wishes to the outgoing batch.