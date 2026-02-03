Apple’s First Foldable iPhone May Feature All-Black Camera Bar and New Button Layout, Leak Suggests

Apple appears to be inching closer to entering the foldable smartphone market, and fresh leaks are offering a clearer picture of what its first-ever foldable iPhone might look like. Expected to debut later this year, the rumoured “iPhone Fold” is said to introduce noticeable design changes, including a striking all-black camera module and a revised button arrangement that departs from the traditional iPhone layout.

According to tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, Apple may equip the foldable device with a camera “plateau” similar to the iPhone Air. However, instead of matching the phone’s body colour, the camera island could feature an all-black finish. The darker camera strip is expected to house two horizontally aligned lenses, along with a microphone and flash, giving the device a distinct visual identity. The aesthetic reportedly resembles the camera styling seen on certain iPad Pro models.

Colour choices at launch may also be limited. Leaks suggest that white could be the only confirmed option initially, though Apple may introduce at least one additional colour variant to broaden appeal.

Beyond the camera design, Apple is said to be rethinking button placement for better usability. Unlike current iPhones, the volume buttons might be shifted to the top edge of the device and positioned toward the right side — a layout reminiscent of the iPad mini. Meanwhile, the Touch ID-enabled power button and Camera Control are expected to remain on the right edge. Interestingly, the left side could be completely clean, with no buttons at all, offering a more streamlined look. This adjustment may make handling the phone easier when switching between folded and unfolded modes.

Reports also hint at a smaller Dynamic Island, achieved through a single punch-hole camera cutout. Notably, the device may skip Face ID entirely, potentially helping Apple reduce thickness in the foldable design.

As for specifications, the iPhone Fold is rumoured to feature a large 7.8-inch crease-less inner OLED display and a compact 5.5-inch external screen — possibly the smallest outer display seen on a modern iPhone. Powering the device could be Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chipset, which is also expected to appear in the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Camera hardware may include four sensors in total — two on the rear and one each on the inner and outer displays for selfies and video calls. Battery life could be another highlight, with reports suggesting a capacity exceeding 5,500mAh, potentially the largest ever in an iPhone.

Apple is expected to unveil the foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. Pricing may start at around $2,400 (roughly Rs 2,15,000), placing it firmly in the ultra-premium category. Alongside the book-style foldable, Apple is also believed to be developing a separate “flip” model for future release.



