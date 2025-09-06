Nasr School marks 60th Investiture with zeal

Nasr School held its 60th Investiture Ceremony, combining tradition, student leadership, and patriotic spirit in an event attended by students, staff, and distinguished guests.

The ceremony was presided over by Chief Guest Commodore Prashant D. Shidhaye, VSM, who received a ceremonial guard of honour from the school’s NCC cadets. He later administered the oath of office to the newly elected student leaders, encouraging them to lead with discipline, integrity, and a sense of duty.

This year’s appointments included Aimen Abdul Hameed as School Captain and Perala Saanvi as Vice-Captain, alongside House Captains, Sports Leaders, and newly promoted NCC cadets.

The proceedings featured a March Past by the four Houses and NCC contingents, each carrying its flag and motto. The event also included inter-house patriotic singing and dance competitions, judged by Mrs. Poorva Guru and Kalyani Dwibhashyam. Performances centred on themes of unity, sacrifice, and national pride.

Academic and co-curricular achievements for 2024–25 were recognised through the presentation of cups and shields. Topaz House was declared winner of the Best House Rolling Shield for Literary, Cultural, and Academic Competitions. Emerald House won the Rolling Cup for Best Marching Contingent, while Amethyst House secured the Rolling Cup for the Patriotic Song and Dance Competitions.

In their closing remarks, Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed, Chairman Nawab Mir Khutubuddin Khan, and the Chief Guest highlighted the importance of responsibility and leadership in student life.