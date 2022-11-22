NCrF to play key role in enhancing economic convertibility of education

New Delhi: The National Credit Framework (NCrF) will be instrumental in enhancing economic convertibility of education by bringing a vast majority of population under the fold of formal education and skilling, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

NCrF is an umbrella framework for skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling, accreditation and evaluation in educational and skilling institutions. Speaking at a stakeholders' consultation on the framework at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, Pradhan said the NCrF will also help achieve the Gross Enrolment Ratio targets and accelerate India's march towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

"The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, envisages universalisation of credit framework for removing barriers between knowledge, skills and employability, establishing a credit accumulation and transfer system for all kinds of learning for ensuring seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways," he said.

Pradhan noted that in order to reap India's demographic dividend, a level playing field has to be provided to the people. "This can only be achieved by recognising, accounting and formalising all kinds of conventional, unconventional and experiential knowledge repositories.

NCrF will provide us with an opportunity to recognise applied aspects of knowledge and skills. "The framework will create new possibilities for lifelong learning and skilling. It will boost per capita productivity, empower all and lay a strong foundation for India to lead this century," he added.