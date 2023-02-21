Need to Uphold traditional values

Hyderabad: The former Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, released the novel titled 'Revu Tirugabadite' on Monday at the Zakir Hussain Lecture Hall Complex, University of Hyderabad (UoH). The event was organised by the Centre for Dalit Adivasi Studies and Translations (CDAST), UoH.

Venkaiah Naidu said that we must never forget to remember our traditional values in the craze for western life and its lures coming from various world sources. Our mother tongue is sacred and we must preserve it as our life. Once we are strong in our mother tongue, we can master any language. Mother tongue is like our eyes, our sight and the other languages are like our spectacles.

The spectacles are helpful only when we have sight, he added. He praised Pulikonda Subbachary's Novel Revu Tirabadite, in which the writer highlighted the Struggling social life of the various profession based castes of the village. Prof. Subbachary wrote this novel based on his extensive research in hundreds of villages. The narrations in the novel are very heart-touching.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad chaired the event. He opined that the Novel is a historical document of the social life and the struggle of the professional castes of the village struggling to secure proper value to their work and to uphold their social dignity. He highlighted that social identity is the prime need for any person and caste. The novel describes the success of the professional castes in their struggle for social justice and self-respect. He congratulated the writer Prof. Pulikonda Subbachary for the valuable work.