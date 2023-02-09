NU announces early admission programme for academic year 2023

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the University of the Future, NIIT University (NU), has announced early admission for the academic year 2023. Admissions are now open to new age programmes such as BTech in Data Science, BTech in Cyber Security, and Integrated Master's in Business Administration that have been designed to provide students with skill sets aligned to the future world of work. Students can also opt for BTech in Computer Science & Engineering, BTech in Electronics & Communication Engineering, BTech in Biotechnology, 5-year integrated MTech, 3-year BBA and 4-year integrated Master's in Business Administration (iMBA) programmes after class 12.

By securing Early Admission at NIIT University 12th standard students can prepare for their board exams without any stress to seek admission in programmes of their choice. NIIT University programmes are particularly suitable for students who are certain about pursuing engineering/management studies or/and pursuing a multidisciplinary curriculum leading to a post-graduate research career. They are also the perfect option for those who want to set up their own startup ventures after graduation. However, there are limited seats granted through Early Admission mode and admission is granted on a first come first served basis to all those who meet the admission criteria.

Students applying with JEE score are exempted from the NU Aptitude Test (NUAT) and can appear directly for the Personal Interaction with our faculty panel. Students who already applied earlier maybe eligible for a scholarship upgrade on the basis of their JEE score.

With thrust on making students job-ready, NU has made hands-on industry experience a critical part of the coursework for all the programmes in the form of industry originated classroom projects, summer internships and the flagship six-month course, Industry Practice. NU's BTech programmes, in fact, give 35% weightage to practical learning opportunities. NU's Centre for Industrial Collaboration (CIC) invites leading companies to participate in the University's summer internship and Industry Practice programmes and ensures that the students find the right fit to their chosen career path.