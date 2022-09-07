Plan well & Dream big: KP Singh exhorts students

Hyderabad: 'It's time to set goals and really think about your dreams and wishes. It's also time to make a plan. Because as we have heard.. a goal without a plan is just a wish' observed KP Singh, CEO, IMFS, leading overseas education consultancy and test prep institute. He interacted with GITAMites, shared his diverse experience and provided tips on the visa interview process on Wednesday.

Singh said plenty of opportunities are there across the world, but they are kept vacant because of not getting the right person for a specific job, mostly at a higher level. He said by December 2021, US had over 11 million jobs unfulfilled, Europe had over one million and Australia and New Zealand had 500,000 jobs unfulfilled. Thus, PR/F1/H-1 visas are the secret weapon of dominance in the world of innovation, he added.

About the International students' contribution in 2019, he said $300 Billion to the World Economy, $45 Billion to the US, $32 Billion to Australia, $21 Billion to Canada and $5 Billion to the UK and New Zealand economies, he explained. He narrated about stay back and work options that UK/Ireland have one year MS and Three year UG programs, Post study visa for two years, possibilities of PR after the 2nd year and PR is easier for student whose qualifications are on the long-term skill shortage list.

He advised some tips to the students that identify the ideal country for your program, understand the entry requirements, duration of the MS or the UG programs, complete all your entrance test requirements 12 months prior to your date of entry, will studying in that country help them to satisfy their goal and advised to learn the local language.

He also said that plan for the fall-2023 with TOEFL/ IELTS/ GRE/ GMAT/ SAT scores, apply for the dream program and prepare well for visa process. He sincerely advised to the GITAMites that they have to build their profile with good academic score along extra and co-curricular activities. He also narrated the advantages of IMFS.

Venugopal Arigala, Learning & Development Officer welcomed the gusts and B.Santosh Kumar M.S., Training Officer proposed the vote of thanks.

DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Dr. Venu Kumar Nathi, Director, GCGC, Prof. G.S.Kumar, Principal, School of Pharmacy, Prof. Sunil Kumar, Director, School of Architecture and Ajay Kumar Vemulapalli, Director, IMFS also took part in this interactive session. (NSS)