Planning A Global Career in Financial Services?

5 qualifications you must know

The modern era of financial services is marked by rapid technological advancements, changing consumer behaviors, and evolving regulatory landscapes. This continous advancement or change necessitate specific skill sets to navigate and contribute effectively. Professional Qualification such as ACCA, US CPA, CFP etc. are adding significant value to the individuals helping them with specialized knowledge and skills required by various financial services organisations across the Globe. These qualifications instill confidence in clients and enhancing the quality of financial expertise and services provided and hence huge demand in India and in the World at large.





5 Qualifiations that offer a pathway to credibility, career advancement, and opportunities for specialization in areas such as accounting, financial planning, taxation, and unlocks doors to multiple rewarding and impactful career options in financial services.



Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

ACCA qualification is considered the world’s leading accountancy qualification for aspiring financial professionals. It provides students with the skills, knowledge, and values to have successful careers and lead the organizations they work with into the future. The ACCA course consists of three levels: Applied Knowledge, Applied Skills, and Strategic Professional. You’ll need to complete relevant work experience at some point before you can qualify for the certification.

US Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Considered the pinnacle of accounting in general, the CPA qualification holds a unique prestige in finance, especially in the United States, due to its certification. CPAs are familiar with the characteristics, tax laws, and financial standards of the United States and become advisors who can guide organizations through a challenging financial environment. Whether in public accounting, banking, or a government agency, the CPA certification is a sign of knowledge and integrity, opening doors to employment for many people and increasing income potential.

Certified Financial Professional(CFP)

For those interested in financial planning and wealth management, the CFP certification becomes the foundation of professional differentiation. CFP professionals work as a finance doctor who offer various financial planning services, including investment planning, retirement planning, and estate planning, and can provide financial advice to not only individuals but also corporates and industry. Focused on achieving financial goals, CFP professionals guide clients on wealth and security by acting as trusted professionals in personal finance. In India, there are currently over 2731 Certified Financial Planner professionals who offer financial planning guidance.

Certified Management Accountant (CMA)

CMA certification is a guide for professionals in the field of financial management and financial management. CMA focuses on strategic planning, financial analysis, and decision-making skills and is an important tool in improving operational efficiency and effectiveness. From budgeting to strategic planning, CMA insurance professionals have the expertise to navigate today’s complex business environment, making them sought-after competitors in jobs and businesses across many industries.

The International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

IFRS certification provides an in-depth understanding of international financial reporting norms and standards to individuals, allowing them to pass through complex cross-border situations. With IFRS expertise, finance professionals can achieve international business opportunities and get a chance to build their credibility as international finance experts who are assured for success in financial interaction.

Whether you specialize in accounting, financial management, international finance, or financial planning, obtaining such certifications such as ACCA, CPA, CFP, CMA or IFRS, demonstrates a commitment to good work and continuing education. By investing in certifications one can cater to the needs of the financial industry including Big4s; professionals can improve their skills, expand their careers, and chart a path that will continue to evolve in the world of financial services.

(The author is Founder & Director, FinTram Global)