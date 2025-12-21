President Murmu can ignite spark among girl students in TG

President Draupadi Murmu is in Hyderabad for her winter sojourn. She is an icon for all Indians having risen from a backward remote village of Odisha to enter Rashtrapati Bhavan.

I feel that during her stay, she should interact with more girl students and Adivasi people in Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, to inspire them with her achievements in life.

The girls would certainly get motivated and dream big and scale new heights while getting rid of social discrimination of women in our patriarchal society. Likewise, the Adivasi community people should be made to strive hard to excel in every profession taking a lesson from her successful life story.

Such imaginative and creative initiatives will make her stay in Hyderabad more meaningful that can also transform our society and bring about a positive mindset.

M V Nagavender Rao, Hyderabad-4