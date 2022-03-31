Promoting Australian Education in Hyderabad

Over the years, an increasing number of Indian students are opting to study in Australia for its world-class education, post-study work opportunities and quality of living. In pursuit of attracting students from Hyderabad region to study in Australia, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, organised a roadshow in Hyderabad on Thursday. Highlighted the various initiatives introduced by the government to support the international students.

The Australian Government is offering a range of new visa support initiatives to international students and graduates, including: an international student visa fee refund and Covid-19 visa fee waiver, extra time for English language tests and health checks, replacement Temporary Graduate visas and extended 'stay and work' periods. Furthermore, fully vaccinated international student visa holders, who have arrived in Australia between January 19, and March 19, 2022 were eligible for the visa application fee refund. The refund applies to current visa holders and new students. Eligible visa holders will be able to make a claim any time up to 31 December 2022.

Students already in Australia, who held a student visa on or after 1 February 2020 and could not complete their course within the original visa time period because of the impacts of Covid-19, may be eligible to have their student visa application fee (VAC) waived when applying for a new student visa.

A temporary relaxation of work restrictions for international student visa holders means there is no current restriction on the number of hours that students can work while studying in Australia. These changes will be reviewed in April 2022. Students must still meet satisfactory course enrolment, attendance and progress requirements.

Graduates who held a valid Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485), were outside of Australia at any time between 1 February 2020 and 14 December 2021 and lost time in Australia as a result of Covid-19 international travel restrictions, will have their visa extended to 30 September 2022. This extension is to allow eligible graduates time to apply for a replacement visa.

The length of stay for Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) holders has been extended from two to three years for Masters by Coursework graduates, matching the existing provisions for Masters by Research graduates. Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector graduates will also receive a two year Temporary Graduate visa.

"From 22 November 2021 (when the Australian Government announced that the border would open to students) to 18 March 2022, there have been 28,785 student visas lodged by Indian nationals. The Australian Government has worked hard to process student visas to ensure that Indian students are able to return to Australia to commence their studies for semester 1 2022. A surge of applications has been successfully processed with 15,310 visas granted from 22 November 2021 to 18 March 2022 and over 25,000 students arriving on our shores to begin or resume study at Australia's quality education institutions", said Dr Monica Kennedy, Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, Australian Government.