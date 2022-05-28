Providing employability skills to students

Udaan Aviation Academy, India's top Aviation Learning Platform and JCI Buddhapurnima Hyderabad, a local unit of JCI (Junior Chamber International) a global non-profit body of young people spread in about 124 countries have joined hands to provide employability skills to the pandemic hit students and out of work professionals.

It is a noble job-readiness initiative called 'Enhancing Employability - Unlocking Potential' which aims at upgrading everyone with top five job readiness skills through virtual sessions starting from June 4 are delivered free of cost, said Rakesh Dhannarapu, president of JCI Buddhapurnima Hyderabad in a press note here on Friday.

'Enhancing Employability - Unlocking Potential' series shall be conducted on following employability skills that were identified to have a significant impact on work aspirants: Optimizing your Linkedin Presence (Network & Content Creation, Profile Optimisation and more); Creating a Refreshing Resume (Key Resume Ingredients, Process, Dos-Don'ts and more); Modernize your Job Search Strategy (Traditional vs Modern Strategy, Hiring Psychology and more); Level up your personal brand (Branding: Product vs Person, How-To, KLT factors and more) and Ace Job Preparation and Interview Skills (Fear Factor, Interview Questions, Checklist and more.

These sessions which are a part of the Enhancing Employability series are designed to increase the job aspirants chances and help them break through the ratio successfully. To sign up for the 5-session virtual series, visit: www.linktr.ee/jcibph and get yourself started on being more Employable than ever.

It is worth mentioning that getting employed also involves a game of chance. Typically, candidates have a chance of getting hired in the ratio of 240:1 in view of several filters set by the recruiters. Although the odds don't appear to be in the candidate's favor, the chances of setting yourself up for success skyrocket when you become truly job ready, said Subhashis Modak, Learning and Development Head at Udaan Aviation Academy.

Employment has been one of the prominent yardsticks to measure success for every young adult. A significant part of the Indian workforce is either unemployed (without a job) or underemployed (employed way lower than their true potential). Honestly, there is very little to complain about the national economy and the government for the ordeal. Instead, it's time to address it. And get your dream job without having to seek references from mamas and chachas added Mr. Nikhil Poojary, Co-founder and Head of Operations at Udaan Aviation Academy.

Udaan runs initiatives like Udaan Paathshaala that aims to enhance the job readiness quotient of youth and mentor them to take up the right career choices. The initiative also works with school children and explores diverse career opportunities beyond the normal such as aviation, logistics, etc. On the other hand, JCI Buddhapurnima Hyderabad, a unit of the global non-profit body of JCI strives to set-up this initiative as a launchpad to uplift all those whose careers have taken a hit by the pandemic.