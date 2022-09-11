New Delhi: Over 100 universities across all the states and union territories have been identified where relevant course modules on logistics can be incorporated into regular curriculums, an official said.

The move is aimed at creating sufficient courses and programmes on logistics and supply chain management at graduate and post-graduate levels, the official added. At present, there are insufficient courses and programmes on logistics and supply chain management at these levels. Further, no adequate system is in place for job role identification, competency mapping, and curriculum approval. To address these areas, on the request of the Logistics Division of the Commerce and Industry Ministry, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has formed a task force which focuses on developing and implementing various technical and skilling courses with the help of premier institutions across the country.

The AICTE is also promoting various technical courses like logistics and supply chain management subjects through its approved institutions. "More than 100 universities across all 36 states/UTs have been identified where relevant course modules on logistics can be incorporated into regular curriculums. Along with this, vocational and online courses on logistics are being developed for these universities to provide specialised training and education," the official added.

Online training courses are also being designed in consultation with various central ministries and departments for civil servants which will help in sensitising them on key aspects of attaining logistics ease and efficiency.