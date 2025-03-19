Rising demand for executive MBA programmes: Survey

A study has highlighted a significant shift in the educational preferences of India’s working professionals, with an increasing number opting for Executive MBA programmes from premier Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). A study conducted by College Vidya reveals that 60% of working professionals are keen on pursuing an Executive MBA, while 75% consider it a viable alternative to traditional full-time MBA programmes.

The study underscores a growing preference for flexible learning models, particularly among mid and senior-level professionals with 5-7 years of experience. Flexibility has emerged as the most influential factor, with many professionals favoring online Executive MBA courses while some continue to prefer hybrid models that offer in-person networking opportunities.

Professionals view these programmes as a strategic tool for career growth, enhancing their managerial skills, increasing promotion prospects, and securing higher salaries.

Despite challenges in balancing work, time, and financial commitments, the study indicates that professionals recognise the strong return on investment these programmes offer in skill development, networking, and industry insights.