Kannur Family Tragedy: Two Children Poisoned Before Murder-Suicide, Police Reveal Disturbing Details

A shocking family tragedy unfolded in Kerala’s Kannur district after four members of a household were found dead at their residence in Ramanthali. The deceased include a man, his mother, and his two young children, according to police officials cited by news agency.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the children, aged six and two, were administered poison before the adults ended their lives by hanging. Police stated that postmortem findings confirmed poisoning as the cause of death for the children. Officials added that the man and his mother had also consumed poison before taking the extreme step.

The adults have been identified as Kaladharan KT and his mother Usha KT. Their bodies were discovered hanging inside the house, while the children were found lying on the floor. After autopsy examinations were completed, the bodies were handed over to relatives on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a detailed investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the incident. During the probe, investigators recovered a suicide note that pointed to long-standing marital discord between Kaladharan and his wife, who had reportedly been living separately for the past eight months.

According to police, a court had earlier granted custody of the children to the wife, but the children had recently returned to stay with their father, expressing a desire to live with him. Authorities also revealed that the wife had previously filed a complaint against Kaladharan’s father, alleging inappropriate behaviour toward the children. The grandfather was subsequently booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was not residing at the house at the time of the deaths.

Police officials said they are examining the suicide note, forensic reports, and other evidence to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Further investigation is ongoing.