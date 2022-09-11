Russian education fair for MBBS & Engineering students

Hyderabad: Russian Centre of Science and Culture (Cultural Department of Russian Consulate in South India), in association with Study Abroad Educational Consultants, the authorised Indian Representative for Russian Universities, is organising Russian Education Fair 2022 in Hyderabad and Warangal on September 11th - 12th.

The fair will be open from 10 am to 5 pm. Entry is free. Representing Russian medical and engineering universities the second part of the 20th edition of the fair will be held in Hotel Green Park, Hyderabad on September 11th, and in Hotel City Grand, Warangal on September 12th.

The list of universities represented in the Education Fair include: Volgograd State Medical University, Kazan State Medical University, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, National Research Nuclear University MEPhI Moscow, Kursk State Medical University and Moscow Aviation Institute.