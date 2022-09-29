Schneider Electric to set up 900-cr plant in Telangana

Hyderabad: Schneider Electric, global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, will be investing about Rs 900 crore to set up its second smart factoryin Telangana at GMR Industrial Park over three phases. It hosted the ground breaking ceremony of its state-of-the-art facility here on Thursday. This will be the company's 31st factory in India.

Telangana IT & Industries MinisterKT Rama Rao, Ambassador of France to IndiaEmmanuel Lenain, Telangana IT& Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjanand senior leaders of the company participated in the event. At the ceremony, KTR said, "I am excited about Schneider Electric's upcoming smart manufacturing facility in Hyderabad."

He said, "Once completed, 75 per cent of the manufactured products in the new factory will be exported to global markets. This will greatly contribute to the State's economy, which is bolstering its position as a leading investment hotbed. With India rising as an economic powerhouse, the opportunities are huge. We believe this facilitywill also magnify revenue generation opportunities and boost job creation." The minister also highlighted the growing footprint of French companies investing in the State. Besides Schneider Electric, French multinational corporations like Capgemini and Safranare operational in Hyderabad. He suggested Schneider Electric to collaborate with Telangana government andconnect to various institutionsin the State to ensure constant pool of skilled talent.

"Schneider Electric is present in India for almost 60 years and it currently has an employee base of 35,000 across the country. The new smart factory will in turn create additional 1,000 jobs. We manufacture in India for local consumption as well as global exports to over 30 countries," said Anil Chaudhry, Zone President (India) and CEO & MD Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd.

He further said, "Spread over 18 acres, the upcoming unit will be servingas a harbinger of growth while strengthening resilience in supply chain operations. The new facility willbe developed in three phases. With an investment of Rs 300 crore, the first phase having 2-lakh-sft facility area is expected to becompleted by September 2023."

Javed Ahmad, Sr Vice President, Global Supply Chain, International Region, SchneiderElectric added, "The vision behind this facility is to cater to the needs of our customers and be moreresilient against future disruptions. The upcoming smart factory will harness the power of Industry 4.0technologies to make better and faster decisions for enhanced customer experience."

Schneider Electric is constantly leveraging new-age technologies to meet ever-changing customerneeds. The existing Schneider Electric SmartFactory in Hyderabad recently earned the recognition of an Advanced Lighthouse by the WorldEconomic Forum. This smart factory hasleveraged Industry 4.0 based EcoStruxure Solutions backedby AI deep learning, IIOT infrastructure, and data analytics.