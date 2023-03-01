Scholarship options for students in different countries

Studying abroad is a dream to many students. Getting International exposure, interaction with different cultures and receiving higher studies from foreign land is an experience in itself. Numerous students experience this magic every year by going to a foreign country but many of them could not. As going abroad is a financially heavy decision, but many scholarships are available these days for turning the student's dream into reality.



They can be Merit- based, need based, Student specific or Programme specific. Some of these scholarships are Government funded, programme specific scholarship, Subject specific or provided by organisation. Many students in India don't know how to obtain a scholarship to pursue their studies abroad. As getting a scholarship can be financially secure if one would find the right Scholarship programme. Here are few viable Scholarship options for studying in different countries-

United States of America



The USA is the most preferred destination for students studying abroad because of its alluring lifestyle, culture, and environment. America's cost of living has increased by 14% since last year but still the number of students going here is seeing a sharp increase every year. Number of Scholarships is offered to study in the USA every year. Few of them are;

l Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship Programme

The Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship is a merit-based initiative that offers its recipients a loan up to INR 20 lakhs, interest-free. Indian students enrolled in top ranking universities for Master's; with a track record of persistent academic performance are preferred for this one-time payment.

l Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship



This Fellowship is given to support studies that tackle problems associated with climate change in India and the US. Indian scholars who are enrolled in a Ph.D. programme at an Indian university and have a relationship with a host institution in the United States are eligible for this fellowship. This scholarship provided a monthly stipend, J-1 VISA Support, stay allowances and round trip Air travel.

l Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowship



This is a merit- based scholarship; awarded to Meritorious Indian students for pursue their Master's in Selected US Universities and colleges. The award intends to support philanthropists and future leaders who will work to improve their communities. It covers Tuition fees, Living expenses, travel allowances and J-1 VISA support among others. Programs for which this scholarship is being awarded include Arts and Culture Management including Heritage Conservation and Museum Studies, Economics, Environmental Science, Higher Education Administration, International Affairs, International Legal Studies, Journalism and Mass Communication among others.

l TATA Scholarship for Cornell University



To support deserving Indian undergraduate students, Cornell University and the Tata Education and Development Trust established a 25 million USD endowment. By providing the Tata-Cornell Scholarship, it aids about 20 students annually. It is a need based scholarship. The scholarship of various amounts is awarded annually until the student graduates.

Other notable scholarships for International students will be S N Bose Scholarship, Chevron Scholarship, SelfScore International, Student Scholarship and Asian women in Business.

United Kingdom



List of Scholarships for studying in united Kingdom is as follows;

l GREAT education scholarships

This award is meant for Indian residents who have enrolled in selected Universities of UK. It is a Merit based and college specific Scholarship. Under this British Council offered a minimum of £10,000 tuition fees for a one year postgraduate coursework.

l Commonwealth scholarships

The Commonwealth scholarships are one of the top awards luring students from the UK who want to pursue higher education. For postgraduate degrees (Master's and Ph.D.) from UK universities, the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the UK sponsors the scholarships. The scholarships, which are given to highly deserving but underprivileged individuals from the Commonwealth nations, also assist with studying in New Zealand and Singapore. It includes the stipend of €1236 - €1516 per month, airfare and warm clothing allowances among others.

l Chevening scholarship



It is a merit based and country specific scholarship awarded to Chevening eligible countries like India, China and others. The Chevening Scholarship is intended for foreign students who want to start a one-year master's programme at a UK university. It is a fully-funded programme that covers all expenses, including tuition, travel, and lodging while in the UK.

Other than these, Institutes like Leeds and Beckett University offer £1500-£3000 stipend for different courses. Lancaster University also offers financial help to students after fulfilling their eligibility criteria.

Canada



Canada's tuition costs are considerably lower than those of other wealthy nations like the United States and the United Kingdom. Scholarships offered to study in this country would be-

l Shastri Research Student Fellowship

Students who are engaged in undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral programmes at reputable universities in Canada and India are eligible for the Shastri Research Student Fellowship. The fellowship is aimed to help students who want to do research, study online, or complete an online internship. For up to 8 to 12 weeks, students are eligible to receive awards ranging from CAD500 to CAD1000.

l Vanier Graduate Scholarship

It is a merit and need-based scholarship for Indian students to study in Canada. Doctoral students enrolling in the natural sciences, engineering, health, or social sciences and humanities at Canadian universities are eligible to apply for three-year Vanier graduate scholarships.

l Ontario Graduate Scholarships

The provincial government provides funding for this yearly award for Indian students in order to encourage excellence in master's and doctoral graduate courses. The university provides the final one-third of the award amount, with the government covering the other two-thirds.

Europe



Europe has everything when it comes to studying abroad: top-notch education, fascinating culture, affordable tuition prices, a high standard of living, and fantastic employment chances. Europe Government and Institutes provide various scholarships, some of these are;

l The DAAD Scholarship in Germany



Any Indian students interested in pursuing a postgraduate degree abroad are eligible for this fully financed fellowship from the German government to study in Europe. The costs of studying in Germany for free are entirely covered by this scholarship.

l Charpak Masters Scholarship in France

For all areas and streams of study, this scholarship is meant for 1 to 2 years (from September to June, for a total of 10 months per academic year) of Master's degree studies in France. There are two sorts of scholarships offered which are Charpak Travel and Charpak AME Scholarships.

l Rhodes Scholarship



An international postgraduate scholarship called the Rhodes scholarship is given to students who want to attend the University of Oxford.

Besides these Country specific scholarships, there are so many other options available to choose from. For example, Inlaks Scholarship for Master's or Ph.D. courses in UK, US, or any other European, North American Countries; J N Tata Endowment for Higher Education of Indians that provide financial help of INR1-10 Lakhs for Master's, Doctoral and Postdoctoral Degrees. Microsoft also sponsors Tuition Scholarships for undergraduate students to study Computer Science and other STEM Courses in the US, Canada and Mexico.

With plenty of options available One must do research well and be clear about what Coursework to study and in which country to study or what minimum amount a student needs for their survival in foreign land during their coursework.

And after making conscious and deliberate choices, they should go ahead to pursue their dream abroad.

(The writer is Co-founder Rostrum Education)