Science influences the society

GITAM (Deemed-to-be University), Hyderabad celebrated the National Science Day on Monday in order to commemorate the invention of the Raman effect by the Indian physicist and Nobel Laureate C V Raman.

Dr K L Ramakumar, Former Director, Radiochemistry and Isotope Group, BARC, Mumbai and IAEA International Expert on Nuclear Safeguards said that the process of science is intertwined with society.

The process of science both influences society for example, investigations of Xrays leading to the development of CT scanners and is influenced by society for example, a society's concern about the spread of HIV leading to studies of the molecular interactions within the immune system, he explained.

He further said that the new scientific knowledge may lead to new applications. For example, the discovery of the structure of DNA was a fundamental breakthrough in biology. It formed the underpinnings of research that would ultimately lead to a wide variety of practical applications, including DNA fingerprinting, genetically engineered crops, and tests for genetic diseases, he elaborated. He added that, Potential applications may motivate scientific investigations. For example, the possibility of engineering microorganisms to cheaply produce drugs for diseases like malaria motivates many researchers in the field to continue their studies of microbe genetics, he concluded.

Vice-Chancellor Prof K Siva Rama Krishna wished a very Happy Science Day to all and made it clear that without science, the society will not progress. He wished that science should be used in a way to add value to society.

The event consisted of an 'All India Essay Contest on Science and Technology' by the Intermediate/+2 and degree I year students across the country on the topics like- Contribution of Science in National Development, is our environment safe for a better future? and impact of family values and culture in today's youth. In this session, the selected students explained their topics to all.

The first prize of Rs.20,000/- a cash reward was bagged by Akansha Chauhan, from Delhi Public School, Nacharam, second prize of Rs.15,000/- to Aryan Nuka, from Telangana State Residential Junior College, Sarvail, third prizes of Rs.10,000/- to Lavanya Rajan, from Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Eroor, Kerala and Samrat Vashisht, from Navy Children School, Chanakyapuri, New Delshi, and the remaining 26 students got a consolation cash reward of Rs.2,000/.