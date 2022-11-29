Sharada Vidyalaya centenary celebrations begins

The centenary celebrations of Sharada Vidyalaya, which is providing quality education to thousands of students from KG to PG, began today. Telangana State Education Department Chief Secretary V Karuna, IAS attended in this celebration as chief guest and launched the centenary celebrations formally. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, IPS, Virtusa Hyderabad Facility Head Krishna attended in this event as guest of honours.

Sharada Vidyalaya Trustee, Synthochem Labs Chairman Jayant Tagore, Sharada Vidyalaya Secretary Ram Madireddy and Correspondent Jyotsna Angara also participated in this celebration. Sharada Vidyalaya Group was established in 1922 by Y Satyanarayana with a great determination to provide quality education to underprivileged students, especially girls.

This Vidyalaya was inaugurated in 1922 by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishna, the first President of India along with the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad Nizam. Sharada Vidyalaya is the oldest non-profit educational institution, offering education from KG to PG in Telangana. Around 1450 students are studying here. Initially it was started only for girls but later boys are also being taught here.

At present in the total strength of the students in this Vidyalaya 62 percent are girls. Sharada Vidyalaya received the Pride of Telangana Award in 2018 for the support in educating underprivileged children. Sharada Vidyalaya, which has been tirelessly providing better education to the old city students since hundred years, has also made revolutionary innovations for better education.

In addition to bringing digital classes to students up to class IV, it gives high priority to physical education also. This is the reason Vidyalaya developed 1.36 acre playground for students. Sharada Vidyalaya has made arrangements to celebrate their centenary. As part of the inauguration ceremony, a photo gallery with the key milestones of the Sharada Vidyalaya was arranged. The gallery was inaugurated by the Chief Guest V Karuna. Apart from watching the photo gallery enthusiastically, she also visited many stalls set up by students.