Startup Launcher Programme from Sept 14 

Hyderabad: ASPIRE at University of Hyderabad (UoH) and The Entrepreneur Zone–TEZ (A Startup Accelerator) announced the admission to Cohort 20 of Startup Launcher Programme (SLP) here on Tuesday. While ASPIRE, a not-for-profit organisation, manages the innovation and entrepreneurial activities at the UoH through the incubation of startups, TEZ, mentors and accelerates the startups by giving them critical business inputs to launch and scale up.

The part-time, weekend programme, which runs over 3-months, is a combination of Mentor Sessions and one-on-one Consultancy (in Hybrid mode). The programme covers – PoC/ Idea/ Market Validation, Customer Discovery, Business Models, MVP, Regulatory Compliances, Go-to-Market Strategy, Finance & Funding, Business Plan & Pitch deck. Well known Entrepreneurs, Investors, Consultants & Academicians will mentor the budding entrepreneurs through a structured startup programme. Students, Researchers, Innovator, SMEs, Professionals, Techies, Consultants, Homepreneurs, can apply for the programme, which has mentored and supported several aspiring entrepreneurs and startups. The new batch/cohort will begin on September 14th to December 24, 2022. Selection will be on the basis of the business idea/traction achieved.

The last date for receiving applications is September 15. Apply online on tezaccelator.com by clicking on the Startup Launcher programme or write to us at [email protected] or call 7382633197.