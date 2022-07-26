Student bodies give call for OU bandh today

The students organisations from Osmania University today gave a call for OU bandh on Tuesday. The call was given condemning the attack of police on the student activists at the behest of the vice chancellor of the university.

The activists alleged that the VC prompted the police to attack them when they were staging peaceful dharna demanding that the university authorities hold Phd Admissions in the old mode besides taking steps for the provision of basic amenities on the university campus on 23rd of this month. They said several students were injured in the police attack. They claimed that several students were losing their UGC fellowships due to the delay in the PhD admissions. They also said the university administration was planning to carry out the PhD admissions on the basis of the merit of the students.