Student gains international recognition for musical excellence

Omkar Sinha, a Grade 10 student at Canadian International School (CIS), Bengaluru, has earned international acclaim for his musical accomplishments, marking a significant milestone in his journey as a young violinist and composer.

Omkar was recently awarded a Distinction in Music Composition and Theory (Grade 5) by the Royal Schools of Music, London, one of the world’s most respected music examination boards. The distinction underscores his deep understanding of music theory and his creative approach to composition. He also achieved a Distinction in Violin Performance, reflecting his technical mastery, consistency, and expressive skill as a performer.

Earlier this year, Omkar performed at the historic Godollo Palace in Hungary, captivating audiences at one of Europe’s renowned cultural venues. His violin recital drew praise for both precision and emotion, further establishing his presence on the international music stage.

Speaking about his achievements, Omkar said, “Music has taught me discipline, joy, and resilience.

I hope my journey shows other young musicians that with dedication and support, it’s possible to turn passion into global opportunities.”

Omkar’s father, Suvabrata Sinha, shared insights into his son’s early connection with music. “Violin entered Omkar’s life as his personal choice when he accompanied me to my violin classes. Now, the violin fills our home. He’s also found joy in composing Western classical music in his free time.”

Omkar’s achievements highlight how young Indian musicians are increasingly gaining recognition on global platforms. With consistent guidance from his mentors and the support of his school, Omkar continues to blend education and artistry — striking all the right notes on his musical journey.