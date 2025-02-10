Students’ shift towards practical education: Survey

A recent TeamLease EdTech survey of around 10,000 students across India highlights the increasing preference for Work-Linked Degrees, with 85 per cent of students viewing them as the future of education. Despite this overwhelming demand, less than 2 per cent of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) currently offer such programmes, revealing a significant gap in academia.

ey findings include:

• 80% of students believe work experience on their CV enhances their chances of securing high-paying jobs.

• 40% prefer work-linked degrees for the financial independence they provide.

• 93% of students are aware of work-linked degrees, showcasing high recognition.

• IT and Marketing are the most sought-after fields for internships, attracting 25% and 24% of students, respectively.

The survey also found that 66% of students value flexible learning schedules, while 56% seek on-the-job mentorship—highlighting the demand for skill-based, industry-integrated education models. Family and mentors play a crucial role in student decision-making, with over 50% consulting their parents and 34% relying on mentors for career advice.

Shantanu Rooj, CEO of TeamLease EdTech, emphasised that work-linked degrees can bridge the gap between academic learning and industry readiness, urging universities to align their offerings with evolving job market needs.

With industries prioritising real-world skills and adaptability, work-linked learning presents a strategic opportunity for institutions to equip students with future-ready expertise while building a strong talent pipeline.