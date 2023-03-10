Study abroad funding expo in Hyd on March 12

Hyderabad: India's largest Study Abroad Funding Expo (SAFE) is set to take place on March 12th, 2023, at the Manohar Hotel, Near old airport road, Begumpet, Hyderabad from 3 PM to 7 PM. This event is organized by WeMakeScholars. Their mission is to help Indian students finance their studies abroad, in a smooth manner. WeMakeScholars is an initiative funded & supported by the Digital India Campaign, which comes under the Ministry of IT, Government of India.

At SAFE 2023, students will have the opportunity to explore both international scholarships and get an instant education loan pre-sanction from 14+ banks with the lowest interest rates in India. The aim of the expo is to ensure that no student compromises on their dream of studying abroad due to lack of funds.

During the event, students will receive one-on-one guidance based on their profile, and after profile evaluation, they will receive an instant loan pre-approval letter based on the criteria of top nationalized public banks and private banks in India. The loan sanction letter is an important document for Visa purposes.

At the event, students planning to study in the USA, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and other European countries this year in the Fall intake 2023 are encouraged to attend, along with students planning to study in future intakes. The student's profile will be checked as per the loan approval criteria of 14 banks in India, making it extremely helpful for them.

To register for SAFE 2023, students can visit https://www.wemakescholars.com/study-abroad-funding-expo-safe, and for more information, visit www.WeMakeScholars.com.