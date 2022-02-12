Sustainable architecture: Need of the hour

Man-Made interventions have created a huge impact on global warming and climate change. With the rapid increase in population, there has been an exponential increase in construction. This has caused an over-exploitation of nature and its resources. While sustainable architecture is still emerging in the country, India ranks 3rd. Buildings certified by the IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) use 40-50% less energy and 20-30% less water. This sector is growing at a rate of 20% each year.



Sustainable architecture



More and more public buildings are being designed using sustainable architecture strategies. Though initial costs are high, sustainable strategies provide large savings over time, improve air quality and well-being and result in a healthier environment. Sustainable architecture relies on using moderation in resources while maintaining improved efficiency. Buildings made under sustainable architecture are called green buildings.

A green building is one with a minimum impact on the built and natural environment. They operate with energy-saving resources and are environmentally responsible. These structures are designed to harness energy from water, the sun, and other natural resources. Apart from these, green buildings also use energy-efficient systems, making them environmentally friendly.

When compared to classic structured buildings, sustainable structured buildings produce less waste material and emit greenhouse gases at a lower proportion, making it healthy for people to live or work in. While noticing the rapidly increasing environmental problems, the implementation of sustainable architecture to create healthy living becomes critical. Environmental standards such as Lead and breeam offer guidelines for sustainable building design. Sustainable architecture is important for the environmental stability of our planet. It is the Need of the Hour.

Energy efficiency



Energy efficiency is one of the most important features of sustainable architecture. A green building is said to be energy efficient because it uses energy-saving methods to be environmentally friendly, yet produces a well-structured building. The structuring of green buildings is done carefully by taking into consideration even the smallest measure that utilizes energy; from preventing air leakages to using renewable sources.

Some of the techniques used to save energy in green buildings are the installation of energy-efficient lights, streetlights with a timer feature, utilization of solar panels, etc. Additionally, green buildings use non-exhaustible resources such as hydroelectric and tidal power.

Uses renewable resources



Sustainable buildings use passive design and renewable energy to create environmentally friendly solutions. This reduces the utilization of non-renewable materials by implementing a proper and moderate level of construction and engineering methods. The use of renewable energy helps to reduce construction waste by using effective recycling. Apart from this, the use of renewable resources helps in reducing the environmental impact by using recycled construction waste and engineering material.

Glass solution



A building made of glass gives an impressive look while being environmentally friendly. It gives the building a comfortable and modern look and maintains the environmental safety factor. The glass used in these buildings optimizes the light spread in the interior of the building and helps to reflect the heat waves, thereby providing a comfortable indoor life. This feature enables a cooler temperature inside the building and utilizes the brightness cost-effectively received from the sun. Apart from this, the glass used reduces the use of lighting gadgets and artificial temperature as this glass enables the solution of using natural resources. Implementation of this glass solution helps in the reduction of electricity bills and also gives people a healthy space to live in.

Smart Bricks



The smart brick is 9a REB (Resource Efficient Brick). It's a combination of technology and sustainable construction. Fast construction is achieved through this process, which saves a lot of time. Apart from this, this process is labor-friendly and does not require any sand or water in its structural process. With the utilization of fewer resources, it provides the consumers with a quality structure.

Environment-Friendly solutions



Sustainable architecture, being environmentally friendly, helps the environment in many ways. Planning takes into account climate, landscape, energy, and stormwater management, then eco-friendly systems and materials are used during construction. The materials used to build the structures reduce the environmental impact drastically, hence creating safer and healthy living. Several strategies can be used to implement environmentally-friendly solutions.

Non- conventional sand



This type of sand is manufactured by crushing hard granite stones which are widely available. Since these stones are crushed, it reduces transportation costs to a great extent. These stones are found in conventional rivers and they give a stronger foundation to the building.

Environment efficient metals



Metals such as Aluminium produce high energy ranging from the process of production to transporting. However, the sustainable architecture uses the metal again and again by recycling or reusing the metal, hence saving a lot of energy. Due to recycling and reusing the energy used by the metal decreases and makes the material sustainable. The materials that are created are water-resistant, long-lasting, and do not need replacement.

With green buildings contributing to a 7% increase in asset value compared to non-green ones, they also contribute to general well-being with improved ventilation and better natural light. It is estimated that green buildings may remove the overall negative impact on the atmosphere by reducing up to 84 gigatons of CO2 emissions by 2050.

(The author is a partner at studio Archohm)