SVU to host FISU World University Championship Squash

Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) will be hosting the prestigious 2026 FISU World University Championship Squash from 3rd to 9th August, 2026, in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and under the aegis of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the championship is expected to see participation from over 20+ countries, bringing together some of the world’s top university Squash players.

FISU, the global governing body for university sports, oversees international events such as the World University Games and the World University Championships. The squash championship is one of its flagship competitions, offering a platform for student-athletes to compete at the highest level while promoting cross-cultural exchange through sport.

This edition will mark a significant moment for university-level squash in India. In recent years, Indian student-athletes have increased their presence at FISU tournaments, including the 2024 World University Championship in Johannesburg, where the Indian team secured bronze medals in both individual and team categories.

The championship will feature intense competition across men’s, women’s, and team events.

Alongside the matches, the week-long program will include opportunities for cultural exchange, fostering connections between student-athletes from diverse academic and sporting backgrounds.

Officials from FISU and AIU have noted that hosting the event in India reflects the country’s growing importance in the global university sports circuit. The championship is also expected to contribute to raising the profile of squash as a competitive sport among students in the region.