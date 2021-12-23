Talents need platform to nurture and excel at higher level

Agartala: Mathematics educator Anand Kumar on Wednesday said that there was a growing need to make mathematics teaching and learning a nationwide movement to prepare youth for global standards so that they could compete with the best.

Speaking at the 'Ramanujan Amrit Bharat Ganit Yatra' in Tripura, Kumar, who is also the founder of Super 30 said that there was no dearth of talent, especially in the field of mathematics in the country, but what was required was to give them a platform to nurture and excel at higher level. "This requires the government to create a movement for this down to the district and block level by identifying talented teachers, honouring them and encouraging them to form mathematics clubs.

They should identify talented students and groom them for national and international mathematical olympiads, which are the launching pad for mathematical geniuses, who go on to become winners of Nobel and field awards," he added. Kumar said that developing students in mathematics needed to start at the school level immediately from class 6.

"A thousand mile journey begins with the first step. We have to strengthen our school teaching in mathematics and gradually scale it up", he said.

"Ramanujan did it on his own. He was self-made. But nowadays, many students show tremendous talent at the junior school level but fail to blossom due to lack of proper grooming. On this day, I will urge the Union Education ministry to create a movement for mathematics by encouraging formation of mathematical clubs at the state level," he added. The mathematics educator met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Agartala on Tuesday.