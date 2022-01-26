The demand for MBA is still high

Because… It helps you develop leadership skills, business principles, professional networking and makes you job-ready. It gives you a push that is essential for entering and sustaining in the market. An MBA degree offers a range of specialisations such as marketing to finance, operations to human resources. These specialisations develop managerial skills and make you aware of various industry offerings.

Management is one of the most elite professions and hence introducing yourself as an MBA graduate is always a matter of pride. An MBA degree is a perfect way to stimulate one's career.



The MBA programme was first offered by Harvard University in Cambridge, MA in 1908. In India, in the year 1953, the IISWBM (Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management) was established in Kolkata and was the first college to offer an MBA degree in India. Since then, the demand for MBA is ever increasing. But you may be wondering, will this demand for MBA be this high always? How long will an MBA degree help one's career is still a question for many.

The demand for an MBA degree is still high and will continue to be high because of the massive returns it has to offer to students. It helps you develop leadership skills, business principles, professional networking and makes you job-ready. It gives you a push that is essential for entering and sustaining in the market. An MBA degree offers a range of specialisations such as marketing to finance, operations to human resources. These specialisations develop managerial skills and make you aware of various industry offerings.

From a job market perspective, employers are now looking for highly skilled candidates over novice candidates. Many consulting firms such as Deloitte, Larsen and Turbo, Axis Bank, Hindustan liver, Accenture, HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla, and Bain, etc. want employees with MBA qualifications because these candidates possess analytical abilities and domain knowledge that are essential to do the job efficiently.

They prefer candidates with an MBA degree who know how to pitch ideas and sell products or services. Another reason why employers prefer MBA candidates is that the MBA course improves communication skills and helps to develop a student's personality. This complete package of benefits upskills you and helps you succeed in your future.

Lastly, to conclude, the demand for MBA will never sink as it has a lot to offer to aspirants and fulfill their dreams, whereas, we strongly believe the demands and its popularity will be towering after decades and ages too and it will never go out of fashion.

BCG

The Boston Consulting Group is one of the highest recruiters of MBA students with offices in 45 countries

JP Morgan

JP Morgan not only employs management graduates from the financial sector but also from other sectors too.

Microsoft

Microsoft has its offices in 70 countries and it preferably recruits MBA graduates for various positions in finance, marketing, operations, and sales.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a company that offers the best payment to employees and picks MBA graduates in the financial sector for employment.

Infosys

Infosys looks for young MBA enthusiasts who can help the company succeed and expand greatly. It also provides excellent opportunities to candidates who possess great skills and abilities.

TCS

TCS offers the best remuneration to its employees and hires the finest talent from famed B-Schools for leading positions.

Wipro

Wipro too is not behind in the race. It offers the best package to its employees and hunts the best talent with highly skilled and knowledgeable MBA graduates from renowned Institutes.

(The author is a Managing Director, Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, Shahani Group and CEO, ask.Careers)