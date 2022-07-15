Things to consider while choosing an institution for higher education

Choosing the right course and college after completing secondary education is a crucial career decision in every student's life. Their career graph and future opportunities greatly rely on the university from which they choose to get their degree. While many people consider the entity's academic reputation, several elements are equally essential to look into before making any final decision. One must evaluate these few things before finalising any institution for further studies.



Courses aligned with career goals

The first step is to look for the universities where your choice of course is available. Once you have prepared the list of such colleges, the next step would be to check the curriculum. The college must follow the updated curriculum to prepare students for the changing needs of the job market. Students can compare various curriculums of all the universities they wish to apply for and analyse whether their syllabus fits the existing demands of the industry or not. It is always better to look for universities offering specialization courses to gain in-depth knowledge of the subject.

Internship and placement opportunities

Interning during college time helps the students understand the demand of the course in a better way and also adds weightage to the resume. Employers prioritise candidates, who have completed internships at their college level. Therefore, it is essential to research how much real-time experience the institutions are providing. Internship plays a great role in bridging the gap between theoretical and practical knowledge. It also allows students to explore diverse fields and gain experience before deciding to pursue one. To know about the institute's internship options, students should engage with the establishment's alumni and read their feedback.

Recognition and accreditation

An accredited institute follows the global curriculum. Getting a degree from prestigious institutes with high international rankings increases the chances of getting a job outside the country. Along with this, having a faculty for specialised courses and professional background is a bonus. Knowledge about the faculty members and their qualifications can help students to make their decision and boost their confidence. Accredited institutions have credibility and are marked as a symbol of quality. Taking admission to such courses can enhance their chances of getting better placements.

Fee Structure/Financial Assistance/Scholarships

Students looking to pursue higher education are advised to calculate their finances in advance. The tuition cost is rising steadily every year. Keeping this in mind, students should evaluate carefully the kind of financial aid available for their course and how investment in that particular course will provide higher returns in the long run. The courses in Indian colleges are still affordable whereas pursuing programs abroad may be heavy on the wallet.

Culture

Apart from academics and reputation of the college culture plays a massive role in a student's overall development. It is crucial to check whether the college offers co-curricular and extra-curricular activities for the holistic growth of the students' personalities. Details about fest, clubs and intercollegiate competitions the college offer or participates is a must. Such events allow growth through inter-collegiate and improved interaction between peers. After all, these events will form the core of the memories one carries away from college.

Personal growth

Academic and career growth is something all colleges focus on. However, good colleges cater to the personal development of each student. Students must consider the resources and skills colleges could provide them. A student should be able to graduate with some personal growth, be it through using resources like a well-stocked library or digital tools like membership to online reading platforms or skills like digital fluency.

Many students prioritise factors like location, academic fees, affiliation to a state university, etc before choosing a university. There is no perfect laid-out path for picking the "right" college. The essential factor is whether the college suits your personal requirements or not. We hope these tips help you choose the college that suits you the best. We also wish you the best of luck in your academic journey.

(The author is the Vice Chancellor, IILM University, Gurugram, Professor, Organizational Behavior & Human Resource)