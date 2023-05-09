TiHAN-IIT Hyd & Tata Technologies collaborate on SDVS, ADAS

Hyderabad: Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday with TiHAN, IIT Hyderabad, to collaborate in the areas of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

As automotive companies strive to develop SDVs with autonomous technologies, they are looking for innovative solutions and accelerators to reduce technology incubation time and cost. Tata Technologies and TiHAN will collaborate to address these specific challenges faced by companies in developing SDVs that incorporate the latest technologies. The collaboration will focus on the following:

• Development of platforms and Proofs of Concept (POC) to optimize product development timelines.

• Enabling upskilling and hands-on training for Tata Technologies engineers at TiHAN in new technology areas.

The collaborative approach to innovation is expected to drive the future of automotive technology and contribute to a more sustainable, connected, and technologically advanced industry.

Reflecting on the collaboration with IIT Hyderabad TiHAN, Warren Harris, MD, and CEO of Tata Technologies, said, “We believe that automotive companies rely on Tata Technologies to address their product development challenges and enable them to conceptualize, develop, and realize better products that are safer, cleaner, and connected. Through this collaboration with TiHAN, IIT Hyderabad, we aim to collaborate and support innovations in the area of SDVs and associated technologies that help automotive manufacturers develop and manufacture great products. We will leverage our 25+ years of automotive domain knowledge and access to customers across the globe to help TiHAN-IIT Hyderabad develop a comprehensive set of solutions and accelerators for the automotive industry and upskill engineers on emerging technologies.”

Prof. B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, expressed his congratulations to both TiHAN-IITH and Tata Technologies on their collaboration. He emphasized the potential for significant innovation in the automotive industry resulting from this collaboration. Prof. Murty also highlighted the TiHAN Testbed, a state-of-the-art facility and the first-of-its-kind in the nation, which is a dedicated facility for testing and validating a wide range of use cases of autonomous vehicles.