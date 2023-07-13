Top 10 courses to study abroad

The number of Indian students pursuing higher education overseas has experienced a remarkable 68% surge, with 750,365 students travelling abroad in 2022 according to the Ministry of Education. This trend can be attributed to the pursuit of quality education, global exposure, and improved career prospects.



There is a wide array of courses available for Indian students to pursue abroad, catering to diverse interests and career aspirations. Among the plethora of options, certain courses have emerged as the top choices for Indian students seeking international education.

Let us delve into the ten most sought-after courses to study abroad:

Master of Computer Science – USA

Average base salary for professionals with MS in Computer Science is around USD 111,000 per annum. The country’s attractive post-study work rights (OPT) of up to 3 years for STEM courses, coupled with the strong job demand and easily available loans for postgraduate students, further enhance its appeal.

Master of Business Administration - Data Analytics – USA

Pursuing an MBA with a focus on data analytics in the USA can lead to lucrative career opportunities with an average base salary of USD 84,000 per year. The combination of business insights and STEM-focused education, along with the availability of longer OPT durations for STEM programs, adds to its allure.

Bachelor of Computer Science – USA

Graduates with a BSc in Computer Science from the USA can expect an average base salary of approximately USD 91,000 per year. The country’s strong academic programs in computer science, along with longer OPT durations for STEM programs, make it a preferred choice for Indian students with strong maths skills.

Bachelor of Information Systems – USA

The average base salary for professionals with a BSc in Information Systems from the USA is approximately USD 84,570 per year. Similar to other STEM courses, BSc Information Systems offers longer OPT durations, which can be advantageous for international students.

Bachelor of Business – Australia

Graduates with a Bachelors of Business from Australia can expect a base average salary of AUD 65,986, per year. The high job demand in fields like accounting, relaxed part-time work hours, extended post-study work rights, and easier permanent residency options make Australia an appealing choice.

Bachelor of Accounting – Australia

Professionals with a Bachelor of Accounting from Australia can earn a salary range of approximately AUD 65,000 to 85,000 per year. The favorable job prospects and immigration opportunities contribute to its popularity among international students.

Bachelor of Hospitality/International Tourism and Hotel Management – Australia

Graduates with a Bachelor in Hospitality or International Tourism and Hotel Management from Australia can expect a salary range of approximately AUD 55,000 per year. The thriving hospitality and tourism sector, language skills, and the rise in tourism post-COVID make Australia an attractive destination.

Bachelor of Business Analytics – Australia

Professionals with a Bachelor of Business Analytics from Australia can earn a salary range of approximately AUD 64,800 per year. The high demand for tech talent, along with extended post-study work rights, makes it an appealing choice for international students.

Bachelor of Computer Science/Information Systems – Australia

Average base salary for the graduates with a Bachelor in Computer Science or Information Systems from Australia is approximately AUD 84,500 per annum. These programs provide opportunities for students interested in pursuing careers in the tech industry.

Bachelor of Business Management (Hon) – UK

Professionals with a Bachelor of Business Management (Hon) from the UK can earn a salary range of approximately GBP 42,300 per year. The strong job demand in business management fields, faster and easier visa processing options, and the opportunity to gain practical work experience through internships make the UK an appealing choice for students.

Note - All the salary figures are taken from PayScale.











Bottom Line



The pursuit of in-demand education abroad through the 10 most coveted courses offers Indian students an opportunity to excel in their chosen fields and open doors to promising career paths.

(The author is the founder of The WorldGrad)