U-17 students secures ISSO national football championship

The Under-17 boys’ football team from Greenwood High International School, Sarjapur campus, delivered an outstanding performance as they secured the championship at the International Schools Sports Organization (ISSO) National Football Tournament held at Jayshree Periwal International School (JPIS), Jaipur. Competing against top international curriculum schools from across the country, the team stood out with a flawless winning streak—finishing the tournament without conceding a single goal.

For students under 17, this achievement marks a significant milestone, showcasing their discipline, tactical understanding, and strong team coordination at a national platform. Their defensive consistency and well-executed strategies ensured dominance in every match, reflecting both their preparation and composure under pressure.

The excitement surrounding the final extended far beyond the field. Students from the Sarjapur campus gathered to watch the live stream of the match, turning the viewing into a spirited celebration of school pride and collective support. The victory sparked widespread enthusiasm, further inspiring younger players aspiring to represent the school in future tournaments.

Individual excellence also shone through during the championship. Team Captain Rahul Karthik of Grade 10 earned three Man of the Match titles for his leadership and on-field command. Aarav Kolhe of Grade 10 was named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, in addition to securing a Man of the Match award. Jayadeep Pentyala of Grade 11 received three Man of the Match honours for his consistent contributions, while Kulkarni Kabir Makarand of Grade 9 added one Man of the Match title to the team’s accomplishments. Their performances highlight the depth of football talent among Greenwood High’s young athletes.

Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee of Greenwood High International School, expressed pride in the students’ achievement, noting that their success reflects dedicated training, teamwork, and the school’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent.