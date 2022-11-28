UGC selects EFLU to host special lectures on Indian democratic traditions

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Monday organised a special lecture as a part of the series of lectures to cele-brate the Indian democratic traditions. Eminent historian, Prof. Harihar Panda, former Professor, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, has delivered a lectured on the topic of "Existence of Ganarajya in Kalinga during Asoka's invasion: A historiographical analysis."

In his lecture, he emphasized on the existence of republic form of government in Kalinga during the emperor Asoka's invasion centu-ries ago.

He asserted that democratic traditions and ideals of republic for-mat rule were part of the rich Indian traditions and governance since times immemorial.

Prof. Panda stated that our country witnessed democratic tradi-tions and as it gave special place for the common peoples' opinions for centuries, India is considered as the Mother of Democracy.

He has also extensively mentioned about various edicts of the yore and substantiated the existence and practice of democratic tradi-tions in our country for centuries.

The lecture was organised as part of the University Grants Com-mission's initiative to organise the special lectures between No-vember 13 to 30. The EFLU has been identified as one of the select universities to host the special lectures in this series.

Senior faculty members, students, and non-teaching staff were pre-sent in large numbers at the New Academic Block, EFLU campus, here, where the lecture was held in virtual mode.