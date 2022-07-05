Universities should assume greater responsibilities, says Union Minister

The universities should also assume greater responsibilities towards creating more linkages and integration of academia, policymakers and industry for creating global models that will lead to the greater benefit of society, stressed Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, while addressing the University community after the inauguration of the buildings of Centre for Digital Learning and Training Resources (CDLTR); School of Physics and School of Engineering Sciences and Technology on the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus on Monday

"There are about 1000 universities in India and I rate UoH among the top 10. It is, therefore, the responsibility of the university to cater to the aspirations of the people of the region, state, country and world. UoH is not only a leader in sciences but also in humanities and social sciences.", said Dharmendra Pradhan

"NEP 2020 is the way forward to establish India as a knowledge society. We must enhance our capacities to prepare for the future as well as to bring the entire youth populace under formal skilling. Demographic dividend can only be reaped by equipping the youth with the right skills". Guided by the vision of NEP 2020, the role of our universities should be to encourage research and innovation, create global citizens, promote the vibrancy of all Indian languages and also strengthen the civilisational links for the welfare of humanity, he stated.

"Universities are a melting pot of ideas. NEP 2020 lays emphasis on encouraging creative potential and developing critical thinking. Glad that the University of Hyderabad has engaged in several experiments for making learning more vibrant, multi-disciplinary and multi-dimensional. I congratulate the university family on the inauguration of Centre for Digital Learning & Training Resources, School of Physics and School of Engineering Sciences & Technology. I am confident that the university will emerge as an epicentre of knowledge for Telangana & southern India", said Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

Expressing happiness for inaugurating the three buildings while concluding, the Hon'ble Minister said, "Met the senior faculty members in the morning and have learnt that there are certain administrative issues to be looked into. I assure you of every possible help from my side to let things function smoothly. I extend all my support to the University for filling up all the vacant posts on an urgent basis".

Justice L Narasimha Reddy, Chancellor, Prof B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Prof R S Sarraju, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar, faculty members, staff and students of the University were present at the occasion.