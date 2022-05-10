University of Hyderabad faculty invited to chair AGBA's 18th Global Conference

The Academy of Global Business Advancement (AGBA), USA has invited Dr Chetan Srivastava, Associate Professor at the School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH), to Chair a session on Indian Marketing at AGBA's 18th Global Conference, on the theme 'Business and Entrepreneurship Development in a Globalised and Digitalised Era', to be held in Istanbul, Turkey, during on July 2 - 4.

Since, last two decades, AGBA has organized Global Conferences in different parts of the world annually, which are attended by 1000+ delegates from over 35+ countries across the Globe.

AGBA was established in the American State of Texas as a "Not-for-Profit Charitable American NGO" in 2000.

It provides membership of over 1000 members based in more than 50 countries that include scholars from reputed academic institutions, corporate leaders, governmental officials, global entrepreneurs, global traders, global exporters and importers, professionals, and consultants based in western and emerging countries.