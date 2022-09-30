UoH Convocation today; degrees, medals to be awarded

Hyderabad: The XXII Convocation of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) will be held on October 1, 2022 at 10.45 am in the Global Peace Auditorium, Brahma Kumaris, ISB Access Road, Gachibowli, to award degrees and medals to its graduates.

The successful graduates during the period 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be conferred their respective degrees/medals in the Convocation. About 4,800 students will be awarded the degrees which include Integrated PG (519); PG (3191); MTech (345); MPhil (172) and PhD (573). Around 484 medals will be awarded in the convocation which include Donor medals, University medals, SC/ST medals and OBC Medals.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor and Chief Rector of University of Hyderabad, will present the medals. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, will be the Chief Guest and will deliver the Convocation Address.