UoH faculty nominated as Member of the Governing body of WIHG

Hyderabad: Dr M Jayananda, Professor at the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been nominated as a Member of the Governing body of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun by the Government of India, for a period of three years.

The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun is an autonomous research institute of the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India. During the last quarter century the Institute has grown into a Centre of Excellence in Himalayan Geology and is recognised as a National Laboratory of international repute with state-of-the-art laboratories and other infrastructural facilities for undertaking advanced level of research in the country. Prof. Jayananda has successfully completed several major national and international science projects and published highly cited research papers, edited special issues of high-ranking journals, organized memorable conferences and field workshops, participated in several committees, and contributed to the promotion of science.

He has served the global science community as Editor-in-Chief of UNESCO-IUGS flagship journal 'Episodes', Himalayan Geology, Associate Editor of Journal of Earth System Science (Springer), Regional Editor of Gondwana Research (Elsevier), Editorial board member Jour. Geological Society of India (Springer), Precambrian Research (Elsevier) and Journal Asian Earth Sciences (Elsevier). He has completed several research projects and also international collaborative research programs with the U.K. France, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

For the past 10 years he is promoting science through outreach activities in participating in IUGS programs, delivering lectures at different Universities and as mentor at the Government of India flagship science program of Inspire camps for high school students. In recognition of research contributions, he was conferred several awards, elected as Fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences in 2013 and National Academy Sciences, Allahabad in 2017.