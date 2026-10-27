UoH hosts international drug discovery programme with over 250 participants

The School of Life Sciences (SLS) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) commenced the Medicinal Chemistry, Drug Discovery & Development India (MCADDI) 2026 programme, bringing together more than 250 researchers, young scholars and industry professionals from across the world.

Jointly organised by the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) and Biocon Academy, the six-day intensive programme focuses on drug discovery, therapeutic development and the translation of scientific research into clinical applications.

The curriculum covers several stages of drug development, including artificial intelligence (AI) applications in computational chemistry, biological therapeutics, target identification, candidate screening and translational safety. Sessions also examine absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME), which are important considerations in evaluating drug candidates and their potential for clinical development.

Prof. Pallu Reddanna, Executive President of FABA, and co-organisers Dr. Balu Balasubramanian of Strategic Pharma Innovation-Sourcing Center LLC, USA, and Dr. Jagath Reddy Junutula, Co-founder and CEO of Aarvik Therapeutics, USA, highlighted the importance of integrating scientific disciplines and industry expertise to advance drug development.

The inaugural session was addressed by Prof. J. Anuradha, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of UoH; Prof. Anand K. Kondapi, Dean of the School of Life Sciences; and Prof. Kota Arun Kumar, Head of the Department of Animal Biology at SLS. The speakers discussed the role of life sciences research and translational innovation in addressing healthcare priorities. Academic sessions began with a lecture by Prof. Thomas Prisinzano of the University of Kentucky, USA, who discussed medicinal chemistry principles, drug-likeness parameters, lessons from successful drug candidates and ADME optimisation. Dr. Manjunath Ramarao of Aragen delivered sessions on biological target identification and validation, screening methods and hit validation strategies.

A CEO Conclave is scheduled for October 29, 2026, alongside the presentation of the Dr. B.S. Bajaj Memorial FABA Excellence Award, FABA Lifetime Achievement Award and FABA Shantha Biotech Innovation Awards 2026. The programme is scheduled to continue through October 30, with further training modules and expert lectures on drug discovery and development.