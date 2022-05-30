UoH signs MoU with AIG to build collaborative research

The University of Hyderabad (UoH), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIG, a renowned hospital and research centre in Hyderabad on Monday. This MoU explores increasing, improving and integrating health sciences and life sciences research. The MoU was signed by Dr Devesh Nigam (Registrar of UoH) and Dr Nageshwar Reddy (Chairman, Managing Director, AIG). Other officials who participated in the event were Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, and Dr GV Rao from AIG.

The agreement explores the exchange of knowledge, information, and collaboration in medicine, nephrology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, infectious disease, non-infectious diseases, virology, clinical data analysis, machine learning, and diagnosis.

Scientists from UoH and clinicians from AIG will be involved in training Ph.D. students in the areas such as pathophysiology, histology, disease models, molecular markers, and diagnosis. Faculty from different schools of UoH, such as the School of Life Sciences, Medical Sciences, Computer and Information Sciences are expected to bring in their expertise to make this collaboration successful.

Physicians from AIG will be recognised as supervisors by UoH, and a joint Ph.D. program will be initiated. Both the institutes will be organizing joint conferences, symposia, and workshops to impart better training programmes to the students and young researchers. To this end, the first UoH-AIG two-day symposium is being organised on May 30 and 31st 2022.