Visakhapatnam: GITAM Excellence Meet from January 31

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Excellence Meet (GEM) 2020, will be celebrated by management students of GITAM Institute of Management on the GITAM Deemed to be University campus during January 31 and February 1.



While briefing the highlights in press conference on Friday at GITAM City Centre the GEM-2020 Convener Dr. P. Manjushree informed that this year they are focussing on creativity, innovation and novelty with the theme: Innovate, Integrate and Invigorate. She briefed that the two-day GEM fest is all set to enrich and expose the talents and skills of more than 5000 students from different schools and colleges across the state.

GEM-2020 fest CEO K. B. Vihar Varma briefed that the festival is organised by students and for students with an objective of mutual benefit for both the organisers and participants. He informed that all the important operations are managed by the students themselves who take on various roles in different functional departments like HR, marketing, finance and operations along with creativity department. This structure allows the students to get hands on experience of the corporate apart from the classroom learning, he added.

GEM-2020 Secretary Uma Janaki informed that they are conducting various competitions in the fields of creativity, dance, photography, music and other informal events. She mentioned that they are giving equal importance to organised Workshops, Quiz competitions, Public Speaking, Problem Solving, Best Manager, Smart City Challenge and start up events to give a platform for the students to showcase their latent skills.

As part of GEM2K20, GITAM Premier League (GPL) Sports events like Cricket, Kabaddi and throw ball are to be organized for +2 and Under Graduate students. Cash prize worth Rs. 25000/- will be given for the winning team in Cricket, informed by Student Affairs Chairperson Dr.M.Sudha.