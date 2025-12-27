  1. Home
Western disturbance may worsen weather

  • Created On:  27 Dec 2025 10:28 AM IST
X

New Delhi: Even as GRAP 4 restrictions were lifted after a temporary improvement in air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday urged residents to continue following pollution-control measures, warning that weather conditions may worsen again due to an approaching western disturbance.

Sirsa said weather conditions are likely to turn unfavourable, with increased chances of dense haze and fog, which could worsen pollution levels.

