Shared taxis, e-vehicles central to Delhi’s pollution control plan

New Delhi: The Delhi government has outlined a comprehensive strategy to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion by cutting down the number of vehicles on city roads, with a strong focus on shared transport and electric mobility. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is pursuing multi-level reforms in the transport sector, stressing that effective pollution control is not possible without reducing vehicular load.

As part of this approach, the government plans to promote shared taxi services and increase the use of electric vehicles to ensure that fewer vehicles can carry more passengers efficiently. Gupta said the core objective of the transport policy is to balance reduced road congestion with passenger convenience, enabling smooth traffic flow while curbing emissions.

The government is also set to hold a special meeting with transportation network companies such as Ola and Uber to improve passenger services. The discussions will focus on reviving shared taxi services that were discontinued after the Covid-19 pandemic, encouraging greater participation

of women drivers, and exploring ways to integrate private electric vehicles into taxi operations. According to the chief minister, shared mobility can offer affordable transport options while significantly reducing pollution levels.

To further tackle vehicular emissions, the Delhi government is expanding automated commercial vehicle fitness testing infrastructure to ensure that polluting vehicles are removed from the roads. Gupta said the automated fitness centre at Jhuljhuli is already operational and tests around 70,000 vehicles annually, while the Burari centre is being upgraded. Two additional centres at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand are expected to become operational by March next year. Together, these four facilities will be capable of testing approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh commercial vehicles every year.

In addition, the government has approved the establishment of five more automated vehicle fitness testing stations at DTC depots located in Bawana, Ghazipur, Savda Ghevra, GTK Depot and Dichaon Kalan. These stations are intended to strengthen monitoring of vehicle fitness and reduce pollution caused by unfit commercial vehicles.

The chief minister said multiple studies have identified vehicular emissions as a major contributor to air pollution, prompting the government to invest heavily in public transport. Metro rail, buses and electric mobility form the backbone of Delhi’s long-term transport policy.