Visakhapatnam: Swachhta Pakhwada inaugurated at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: The Swachhta Pakhwada 2020 activity was inaugurated at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Monday by Vice-Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna.

He addressed about the significant importance of cleanliness around our society and consequences faced which cause dengue and has motivated NSS volunteers towards Clean Indian Vision. The University Vice-Chancellor exhorted students to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean and hygienic India.

During the Pakhwada, GITAM will organise cleanliness awareness activities such as, tree / sapling plantation, skit presentation, awareness programmes on hygiene, drawing / painting competitions etc. in the nearby areas of GITAM campus. The Swachhta Pledge Taking Ceremony was organised as part of the event.

GITAM Registrar Prof. KVGDBalaji, Institute of Technology In Charge Principal Prof.C.Dharmaraju, Student Affairs Director Prof.K.Veerabhadram, NSS Programme Officer Dr.Srinivas and others participated in the event.

