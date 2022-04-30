Web 3.0 future of internet in the world

Web 3.0 in digital transformation



The new technical innovation Web 3.0 highly transforms the internet space digitally. It has the potential to change the traditional business world into a digital space. This will help entities to find their target audience and customers online by giving them a new user experience. People can easily browse their needs online and much faster also. This will automatically improve their browsing experience well. And it will help companies to know consumers' online behavior and trends.

Many tech startups in India are following Web 3.0 to contribute to the digital economy of the country. A few startups to say are- StatWig, Filmrare, CommitPool, etc. Other Web 3.0 companies include Polygon, Biconomy, etc.

These tech startups and companies are working on various Web 3.0 development projects. Along with this, the growth of Blockchain development and Cryptocurrency usage across the globe is increasing the demand for tech developers. This change will boss the employment in the country and contribute to the digital change. This revolution started in the year 2020 at its full speed and will continue to grow.

Further, web 3.0 usage will reduce the involvement of intermediaries at the major level. It will increase the data connectivity more extensively. Also, the advertisement and marketing of products & services will be more transparent and customer-focused. They can use AI-based smarter systems and programs in this area. Therefore, the market size for Web 3.0 will also grow.

These are some of the key roles that Web 3.0 professionals can expect in their careers. The relevant Web3 skills and experience will take them into these roles with higher pay scales. How will this change the way students enter the tech space? Students willing to enter the tech world will need to acquire certain skills. These skills will include technical knowledge, personality development skills, communication, and logical skills. Sound knowledge of technical ability with hands-on practical skills will enhance their career in a different way.

The latest and emerging technologies and skills like Blockchain, Web 3.0, AI, ML, IoT, etc. have much demand in the market. Learning these technologies along with some employability skills will help students to launch a bright tech career.

Students need to be aware of these changes in the technologies and need to develop skills accordingly. Today, many EdTech companies and institutions are providing high-end technical programs as a part of skill development. Colleges and Universities are also conducting many tech-related training programs to improve the ability of the students. All this will help students to learn and grow well in the tech space and contribute to the country's economic growth.

What are the key roles for professionals aspiring to enter Web 3.0?

Some of the possible roles to define in the Web 3.0 area are-

v Web 3.0 Developer

v Blockchain Developer

v Software Engineer

v Smart Contract Developer

v Blockchain Consultant

v Community Manager

v Product Manager

v Quality & Research Analyst

v UX Designers

v Marketing Managers

(The author is the CEO and MD of Jetking Infotrain) Concluded

