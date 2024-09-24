Weight loss surgery can reduce kidney failure risk in diabetics

New Delhi : In people with Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and chronic kidney disease, bariatric or weight loss surgery can significantly protect kidney function and reduce the risk of kidney failure, finds a study.

The study, published in the journal Annals of Surgery, showed that bariatric surgery was associated with a 60 per cent lower risk of progression of kidney disease and a 44 per cent lower risk of developing kidney failure or death in comparison to the nonsurgical group.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD), which can lead to renal failure is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in patients with diabetes and obesity. About 40 per cent of people with diabetes develop CKD in their lifetime. Lead author Ali Aminian, director of Cleveland Clinic’s Bariatric and Metabolic Institute, said that bariatric surgery can change the trajectory of the disease in obese and diabetes patients with established chronic kidney disease. The team included 425 adult patients (between the ages of 18 and 75) with diabetes, obesity, and stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease.

Of these, 183 underwent weight loss surgery while 242 were treated with GLP-1 receptor agonist medications.

While the most common GLP-1 medications were liraglutide and exenatide, about 20 per cent of patients in the nonsurgical group also received newer GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide (Ozempic) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro) at some point.

Researchers found that bariatric surgery could protect kidney function and reduce the risk of kidney failure or death in patients better than GLP-1 drugs.

People in the surgery group had more weight loss and better control of their diabetes. They even showed better control of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

Aminian said bariatric surgery remains underutilised “despite its kidney-protective benefits”, stressing the need for more research to establish this.