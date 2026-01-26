Quality first, PM tells industry

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Indian industry and start-ups to make quality and excellence their defining benchmark, saying the era of "somehow it works" was over as India emerged as the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem.

Addressing the 130th episode of Mann Ki Baat—the first broadcast of 2026—Modi linked India's rapid economic growth with civic responsibility, innovation and people-led social change, ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

"India's economy is progressing rapidly and the world is watching us," the Prime Minister said. "At such a juncture, we all shoulder a huge responsibility—quality, quality and only quality. Let excellence become our benchmark." Recalling the launch of the Start-up India initiative in January 2016, PM Modi said the past decade had transformed India's innovation landscape. From artificial intelligence and space to green hydrogen and biotechnology, Indian start-ups are now active in sectors "unimaginable 10 years ago," he noted.

"Today, India has turned into the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world," he said, saluting young entrepreneurs for stepping out of their comfort zones and creating history. He reiterated his "Zero Defect, Zero Effect" vision, stressing that Indian products—from textiles to electronics and even packaging—must be globally synonymous with top quality to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat. ‘Voter is India’s Bhagya Vidhata’ The Prime Minister in his address highlighted National Voter's Day, observed on January 25, calling voting both a privilege and a constitutional duty. He urged young Indians to celebrate the milestone of becoming a voter in the same spirit as birthdays.

"A voter is the soul of democracy," Modi said, encouraging first-time voters to register as soon as they turn 18 and suggesting community celebrations to raise awareness about the importance of voting. A significant part of the broadcast showcased community-led initiatives across the country. PM Modi praised residents of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh for reviving the Tamsa river through a people's campaign, and villagers in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, for restoring reservoirs and increasing green cover under the Ananta Neeru Sanrakshanam Project. He also highlighted efforts ranging from a community kitchen in Chandanki village of Gujarat, to a successful anti-addiction movement in Sheikhgund village of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.