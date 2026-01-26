Army, ITBP hold joint combat exercise 'Agni Pariksha' in Arunachal

Itanagar: The Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted Phase-I of the six-day joint training exercise ‘Agni Pariksha’ in Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at enhancing inter-force coordination and combat preparedness, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the joint exercise was held from January 19 to January 24 at Sigar in East Siang district and focused on strengthening inter-force combat synergy.

He said the six-day intensive training programme marked a significant milestone in operational integration and jointmanship between the two forces.

Spearhead Gunners under Spear Corps conducted the exercise jointly with personnel from infantry regiments and the ITBP in a first-of-its-kind collaborative firepower training initiative.

The primary objective of the exercise was to enhance battlefield synergy by familiarising non-gunner personnel with procedures, coordination and execution of various artillery firing missions.

During the training, participating infantry and ITBP personnel were systematically trained to independently undertake multiple artillery firing drills under the close supervision and guidance of experienced Spearhead Gunners.

Lt Col Rawat said the exercise focused on breaking traditional role silos by exposing non-artillery personnel to realistic artillery employment, thereby improving their understanding of firepower integration in dynamic combat scenarios.

“This approach significantly enhanced mutual trust, coordination and responsiveness among the participating forces,” he said.

Exercise ‘Agni Pariksha’ Phase-I, he added, stands as a pioneering initiative contributing meaningfully to the development of integrated combat capabilities required for future battlefields.

The successful conduct of the exercise underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to jointmanship, interoperability and force multiplication through realistic, mission-oriented training.

Lt Col Rawat said the drill also reaffirmed the Army’s resolve to continuously adapt, innovate and strengthen inter-agency cooperation to meet evolving operational challenges with greater cohesion and effectiveness.